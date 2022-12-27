First Alert Weather: Temperatures finally start to moderate

Alert(s): None

CBS2

Forecast: Early morning clouds will gradually give way to mostly sunny skies Tuesday. For the first time since Friday, temps will climb above freezing this afternoon with highs in the mid 30s.

With light winds, wind chills stay in check, mainly in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Tonight will see mostly to partly clear skies with lows in the upper 20s around the city and teens in the NW 'burbs.

As for tomorrow, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs back into the low 40s.

Looking Ahead: The warming trend continues through the week with temps in the mid to upper 40s by Thursday and low 50s for Friday.

The next several days remain dry and quiet with our next rain chance moving in on New Year's Eve. Temps stay in the 50s to close out the year.