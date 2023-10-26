First Alert Weather: Temperatures could hit records highs in 70s
Forecast
Today: Not as cold this morning... around 60 in the city with 50s and some 40s across our suburbs. Near-record warmth this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tonight: On the mild side... around 60 in the city with 50s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow: Warm again. Highs in the 70s.
Looking Ahead
Saturday: Still warm. Highs in the upper 70s... 80+° possible inland.
Sunday: Cooler with more clouds and a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.
Monday: Showers likely. Highs in the 60s.
