First Alert Weather: Temperatures could hit records highs in 70s

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

Forecast

Today: Not as cold this morning... around 60 in the city with 50s and some 40s across our suburbs. Near-record warmth this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tonight: On the mild side... around 60 in the city with 50s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow: Warm again. Highs in the 70s.

Looking Ahead

Saturday: Still warm. Highs in the upper 70s... 80+° possible inland.

Sunday: Cooler with more clouds and a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

Monday: Showers likely. Highs in the 60s.

First published on October 26, 2023 / 7:46 AM

