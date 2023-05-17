First Alert Weather: Temperatures cool off today, with highs in 60s
Advisories: Red Flag Warning for Fairfield County, CT and Ocean County, NJ from 8AM-8PM. Freeze Watches N&W late tonight into early tomorrow.
Notes: Elevated fire risk across much of our area again today.
Forecast: Today will be breezy and much cooler with highs only in the 60s. Tonight will be a cold one with temps falling into the 40s in the city... 30s and even some distant 20s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, temperatures will remain below normal with highs only in the 60s.
Looking Ahead: Temperatures warm up slightly on Friday... upper 60s. Showers/rain are looking more likely on Saturday, at least for parts of the area. As for Sunday, it's the better, warmer half of the weekend with highs in the 70s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.