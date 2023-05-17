Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Temperatures cool off today, with highs in 60s

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Cooling off
First Alert Weather: Cooling off 02:44

Advisories: Red Flag Warning for Fairfield County, CT and Ocean County, NJ from 8AM-8PM. Freeze Watches N&W late tonight into early tomorrow.

cbs-2023.png
CBS2

Notes: Elevated fire risk across much of our area again today.

fa-today-right-18.png
CBS2

Forecast: Today will be breezy and much cooler with highs only in the 60s. Tonight will be a cold one with temps falling into the 40s in the city... 30s and even some distant 20s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, temperatures will remain below normal with highs only in the 60s.

fa-7-day-18.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Temperatures warm up slightly on Friday... upper 60s. Showers/rain are looking more likely on Saturday, at least for parts of the area. As for Sunday, it's the better, warmer half of the weekend with highs in the 70s.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 7:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.