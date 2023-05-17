First Alert Weather: Temperatures cool off today, with highs in 60s

Advisories: Red Flag Warning for Fairfield County, CT and Ocean County, NJ from 8AM-8PM. Freeze Watches N&W late tonight into early tomorrow.

CBS2

Notes: Elevated fire risk across much of our area again today.

CBS2

Forecast: Today will be breezy and much cooler with highs only in the 60s. Tonight will be a cold one with temps falling into the 40s in the city... 30s and even some distant 20s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, temperatures will remain below normal with highs only in the 60s.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Temperatures warm up slightly on Friday... upper 60s. Showers/rain are looking more likely on Saturday, at least for parts of the area. As for Sunday, it's the better, warmer half of the weekend with highs in the 70s.