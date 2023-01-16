Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Sunny and chilly for MLK Day

By Justin Lewis

First Alert Weather: Chilly, bright day for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
First Alert Weather: Chilly, bright day for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 02:57

Alert(s): None.     

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and chilly with perhaps a couple snow showers N&E. 

Expect highs in the mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s and low 40s. 

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and cold. Temps will fall into the 30s and 20s. 

As for tomorrow, it will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s again.

Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be partly sunny and milder with highs closer to 50. Periods of rain are likely on Thursday with highs in the 40s. As for Friday, showers exit early with highs in the 40s.

