First Alert Weather: Scattered rain showers, mostly in morning

Advisories: High rip current risk along south facing Suffolk County beaches.

Forecast: Showers graze the city this morning, but the focus of the activity is mainly south. Then we'll catch a break midday with just a slight chance of showers/thunderstorms this afternoon. Outside of all that, expect humid conditions with highs in the low 80s.

Tonight looks generally quiet, though we can't rule out a stray shower/rumble. Temps will fall into the 70s and 60s again. As for tomorrow, there's a slight chance of showers/thunderstorms, but it's a generally brighter, warmer day. Expect highs in the 80s.

Looking Ahead: More organized showers/thunderstorms push through late Thursday night into Friday. The main concern with this round looks to be localized flash flooding, once again, especially across the interior. As for this weekend, it looks like things will shape up nicely: brighter skies and less humid conditions with highs in the 80s.