First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday morning for flooding concerns; Yellow Alert headed our way Friday

First Alert Weather: Heavy rain wraps up, high winds stick around

First Alert Weather: Heavy rain wraps up, high winds stick around

First Alert Weather: Heavy rain wraps up, high winds stick around

Alerts

CBS2

Red Alert Wednesday morning due to residual inland flooding and moderate to major coastal flooding across Long Island and the Jersey shore

CBS2

Yellow Alert Friday night into Saturday morning for an additional .5-2.0" of rain, the potential for more flooding, and gusty winds

Advisories: Wind Advisory for the entire area until 8 p.m. Wednesday for gusts of 45+ mph.

CBS2

Notes: Moderate to major flooding is expected along some of the smaller rivers in northern New Jersey over the next day or two. Moderate to major flooding is expected along the Passaic as early as this evening and over the next several days.

Forecast

CBS2

Wednesday: Leftover showers this morning with gusty winds throughout the day. Highs in the 50s this morning with temperatures falling into the 40s.

CBS2

Wednesday night: Blustery and colder. Feels like the 30s and 20s.

CBS2

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the 40s.

Friday: Sun gives way to some clouds with rain developing late. Highs in the 40s.

CBS2

Friday night: Pockets of heavy rain and strong winds with flooding possible.

Saturday: Early rain with gusty winds throughout the day. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny, blustery and much colder. Highs in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.