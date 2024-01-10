First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday morning for flooding concerns; Yellow Alert headed our way Friday
Alerts
- Red Alert Wednesday morning due to residual inland flooding and moderate to major coastal flooding across Long Island and the Jersey shore
- Yellow Alert Friday night into Saturday morning for an additional .5-2.0" of rain, the potential for more flooding, and gusty winds
- Advisories: Wind Advisory for the entire area until 8 p.m. Wednesday for gusts of 45+ mph.
- Notes: Moderate to major flooding is expected along some of the smaller rivers in northern New Jersey over the next day or two. Moderate to major flooding is expected along the Passaic as early as this evening and over the next several days.
Forecast
Wednesday: Leftover showers this morning with gusty winds throughout the day. Highs in the 50s this morning with temperatures falling into the 40s.
Wednesday night: Blustery and colder. Feels like the 30s and 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the 40s.
Friday: Sun gives way to some clouds with rain developing late. Highs in the 40s.
Friday night: Pockets of heavy rain and strong winds with flooding possible.
Saturday: Early rain with gusty winds throughout the day. Highs in the 50s.
Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny, blustery and much colder. Highs in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.