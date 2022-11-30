Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain

By Justin Lewis

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red alert due to strong wind, rain on Wednseday
NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. 

Here's what to expect: 

There's no worries in the early part of the morning. 

skycast-wind-alerts.png
It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. 

11/30 NYC Red Alert
Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. 

11/30 NYC Red Alert
Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. 

11/30 NYC Red Alert
Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. 

skycast-tomorrow-rt-new.png
Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s. 

First published on November 30, 2022 / 5:35 AM

