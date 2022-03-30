Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for potentially strong thunderstorms moving in Thursday

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Tracking thunderstorms 02:52

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for late Thursday into Friday night, as potentially strong thunderstorms are headed our way. 

The storms could produce downpours, damaging winds and even some hail. 

red-alert-page.png
CBS2

LINKCheck The Latest Forecast

Temperatures leap into the 60s Thursday, before the storm arrives in the late afternoon. 

The main concerns will be heavy downpours and locally damaging winds. 

jl-severe-1.png
CBS2

LINKWinter Survival Guide

Leftover showers and blustery conditions are expected to linger Friday. 

By Saturday, it will be sunny and seasonable with highs in the 50s.

Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest forecast and weather alerts.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 30, 2022 / 1:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.