First Alert Weather: Red Alert for potentially strong thunderstorms moving in Thursday

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for late Thursday into Friday night, as potentially strong thunderstorms are headed our way.

The storms could produce downpours, damaging winds and even some hail.

Temperatures leap into the 60s Thursday, before the storm arrives in the late afternoon.

The main concerns will be heavy downpours and locally damaging winds.

Leftover showers and blustery conditions are expected to linger Friday.

By Saturday, it will be sunny and seasonable with highs in the 50s.

