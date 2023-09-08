First Alert Weather: Red Alert remains in effect for high temps, evening thunderstorms

Alerts/Advisories:

Red Alert is in place through Friday, due to high heat and the threat of strong storms in the afternoon and evening.

Heat Advisory remains in effect until 6pm tonight.

Today: A sunny start will give way to widespread thunderstorms developing. The greatest chance of storms lies west of the city. Some of the storms may be severe, with strong winds, and torrential rain that can lead to flash flooding being the greatest hazards. Otherwise, it's still hot and very humid. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, with heat indices 95-100.

Tonight: The chance of storms lingers throughout the overnight hours. Warm and humid conditions prevail. Lows mainly in the low to mid 70s. Upper 60s far north and west

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a few isolated showers throughout the day. Not as hot, but still very humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Looking ahead: Sunday is looking like the more active day of the weekend, with widespread thunderstorms. High will be in the low 80s with muggy conditions.