First Alert Weather: Red Alert wraps up, leftover rain and gusty winds

By Justin Lewis

CBS New York

Alert

  • Red Alert this morning for leftover rain (snow N&W) and gusty winds.
  • Note: Most of the flood and wind advisories have been canceled.

Forecast

Today: Leftover rain (snow N&W) and gusty winds this morning. Clearing midday with sunshine this afternoon. Chilly and gusty with highs in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

Tonight: Clear and cold with wind chills in the 20s and teens.

Tomorrow: Chilly sunshine with highs in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

Looking ahead

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the low 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

Thursday: Sunny and cold with highs around 40 and wind chills in the 30s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny and milder with highs around 50.

First published on December 11, 2023 / 7:12 AM EST

