First Alert Weather: Red Alert wraps up, leftover rain and gusty winds
Alert
- Red Alert this morning for leftover rain (snow N&W) and gusty winds.
- Note: Most of the flood and wind advisories have been canceled.
Forecast
Today: Leftover rain (snow N&W) and gusty winds this morning. Clearing midday with sunshine this afternoon. Chilly and gusty with highs in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s.
Tonight: Clear and cold with wind chills in the 20s and teens.
Tomorrow: Chilly sunshine with highs in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s.
Looking ahead
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the low 40s and wind chills in the 30s.
Thursday: Sunny and cold with highs around 40 and wind chills in the 30s.
Friday: Mostly to partly sunny and milder with highs around 50.
