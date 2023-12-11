First Alert Weather: Red Alert wraps up, leftover rain and gusty winds

First Alert Weather: Red Alert stick around for morning storm

First Alert Weather: Red Alert stick around for morning storm

this morning for leftover rain (snow N&W) and gusty winds. Note: Most of the flood and wind advisories have been canceled.

Forecast

Today: Leftover rain (snow N&W) and gusty winds this morning. Clearing midday with sunshine this afternoon. Chilly and gusty with highs in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

Tonight: Clear and cold with wind chills in the 20s and teens.

Tomorrow: Chilly sunshine with highs in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

Looking ahead

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the low 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

Thursday: Sunny and cold with highs around 40 and wind chills in the 30s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny and milder with highs around 50.