First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rainy, windy conditions late Tuesday into Wednesday
Alerts & Advisories
Alert: Red Alert 9PM Tuesday until 6AM Wednesday for rain and wind that could disrupt travel.
Advisories: Coastal Flood Advisories on Wednesday from 1AM until 11AM due to the potential for minor flooding.
Forecast
Today: NYC's coldest morning of the season so far. Dry AM with rain developing in the PM. Highs in the 40s.
Tonight: Heavy rain (localized flooding) and gusty winds.
Tomorrow: Heavy rain early, partial clearing and breezy. Highs in the 50s.
Looking Ahead
Thursday (Thanksgiving): Seasonal sunshine and breezy. Highs in the low 50s.
Friday (Black Friday): Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs near 50.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and colder. Highs in the 40s.
