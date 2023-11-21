First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rainy, windy conditions late Tuesday into Wednesday

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain, wind tonight

Alerts & Advisories

Alert: Red Alert 9PM Tuesday until 6AM Wednesday for rain and wind that could disrupt travel.

Advisories: Coastal Flood Advisories on Wednesday from 1AM until 11AM due to the potential for minor flooding.

Forecast

Today: NYC's coldest morning of the season so far. Dry AM with rain developing in the PM. Highs in the 40s.

Tonight: Heavy rain (localized flooding) and gusty winds.

Tomorrow: Heavy rain early, partial clearing and breezy. Highs in the 50s.

Looking Ahead

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Seasonal sunshine and breezy. Highs in the low 50s.

Friday (Black Friday): Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs near 50.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and colder. Highs in the 40s.