First Alert Weather: Red Alert for NYC's first chance for measurable snow Wednesday

Alert: Red Alert Wednesday for a light snowfall (T-1") in and around the city; higher amounts (up to a few inches) across the interior/N&W; and moderate to heavy rain into the evening/night (1-1.5").

Advisories: Winter Weather Advisories tomorrow for Morris, northern Passaic, Sussex and Orange counties for 1-4" of snow. Winter Storm Watch tomorrow for Sullivan and Ulster counties for 4+" of snow.

Forecast: Today will be breezy, but a little brighter with highs in the 40s. The winds diminish tonight with temps falling into the 30s and 20s. A little nuisance snow develops N&W during the commute tomorrow morning; the snow will continue to fill in through midday, but mainly N&W of the city. Snow/rain gets better organized into the afternoon with the rain taking over from south to north later in the afternoon and evening.

That said, it may very well be a plain rain for the afternoon commute around the city/west/east/south with snow lingering across some of our northern suburbs. With regards to the rain, it may be heavy at times with a little localized flooding not out of the question, so something to be mindful of. The precipitation will then come to an end by the overnight hours or early morning hours on Thursday. As far as snowfall goes, amounts seem to be on the light end in and around the city (T-1") with higher amounts (up to a few inches) across the interior/N&W. Where we see mainly rain, around 1-1.5" is expected.

Looking Ahead: Thursday will be partly sunny and blustery with highs in the 40s. As for Friday, it will be mostly sunny, colder and not as windy with highs closer to normal.