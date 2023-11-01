Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Rain showers to start; Wind chills in the 40s

Forecast

Advisories: Freeze Warnings/Watches issued across some of our suburbs for late tonight into Thursday morning.

Today: Cold with some rain/showers around this morning; few snow showers north. Clearing this afternoon, but still cold. Wind chills in the 40s.

Tonight: Coldest night of the season. Freeze Warnings/Watches issued across some of our suburbs. Wind chills falling into the 30s and 20s.

Tomorrow: Sunny, but still brisk. Highs around 50 with wind chills in the 40s.

Looking ahead

Friday: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and even milder. Highs around 60.

Sunday: Partly sunny and mild with highs in the low 60s.

