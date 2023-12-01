Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Rain showers expected for evening commute

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Rain expected for evening commute
First Alert Weather: Rain expected for evening commute 01:25

Forecast

fa-today-right-13.png
CBS New York

Today: Still a little cold this morning, especially across the interior (30s and 20s). Dry AM; some PM showers/rain. Highs around 50.

6pm-fri.png
CBS New York

Tonight: Some evening showers/rain, then leftover drizzle.

fa-weekend-forecast-right-2.png
CBS New York

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Milder with highs in the 50s.

Looking Ahead

fa-7-day-17.png
CBS New York

Sunday: Rain likely. Highs around 50.

Monday: Early chance of showers. Highs around 50.

First published on December 1, 2023 / 7:18 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.