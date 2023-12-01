First Alert Weather: Rain showers expected for evening commute
Forecast
Today: Still a little cold this morning, especially across the interior (30s and 20s). Dry AM; some PM showers/rain. Highs around 50.
Tonight: Some evening showers/rain, then leftover drizzle.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Milder with highs in the 50s.
Looking Ahead
Sunday: Rain likely. Highs around 50.
Monday: Early chance of showers. Highs around 50.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.