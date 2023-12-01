First Alert Weather: Rain showers expected for evening commute

First Alert Weather: Rain expected for evening commute

Forecast

Today: Still a little cold this morning, especially across the interior (30s and 20s). Dry AM; some PM showers/rain. Highs around 50.

Tonight: Some evening showers/rain, then leftover drizzle.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Milder with highs in the 50s.

Looking Ahead

Sunday: Rain likely. Highs around 50.

Monday: Early chance of showers. Highs around 50.