First Alert Weather: Rain, cooler temps to start the work week

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Rainy start to the work week
First Alert Weather: Rainy start to the work week 02:18

Forecast

Advisories:

  • Coastal Flood Advisory (minor flooding) from 8 AM - 2 PM, including parts of the city.
  • Frost Advisory from 4 AM - 9 AM Tue for some of our northern suburbs.
Today: Showers/drizzle around. Cool with highs only around 60.

Tonight: Leftover showers, breezy and colder. Lows in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

Tomorrow (Halloween): Mostly to partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the evening. Colder with highs only around 50... feels like the 40s.

Looking ahead

Wednesday: Chance of showers; chance of snow showers north. Cold with highs near 50 and wind chills in the 40s.

Thursday: Sunny and chilly with highs around 50 and wind chills in the 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the mid to upper 50s. 

First published on October 30, 2023 / 7:32 AM

