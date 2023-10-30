First Alert Weather: Rain, cooler temps to start the work week
Forecast
Advisories:
- Coastal Flood Advisory (minor flooding) from 8 AM - 2 PM, including parts of the city.
- Frost Advisory from 4 AM - 9 AM Tue for some of our northern suburbs.
Today: Showers/drizzle around. Cool with highs only around 60.
Tonight: Leftover showers, breezy and colder. Lows in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s.
Tomorrow (Halloween): Mostly to partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the evening. Colder with highs only around 50... feels like the 40s.
Looking ahead
Wednesday: Chance of showers; chance of snow showers north. Cold with highs near 50 and wind chills in the 40s.
Thursday: Sunny and chilly with highs around 50 and wind chills in the 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.