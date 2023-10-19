First Alert Weather: Pick of the week before storms return heading into the weekend
Forecast
Today: Pick of the Week: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and milder with highs in the mid to upper 60s... perhaps 70° inland.
Tonight: More clouds with showers near daybreak.
Tomorrow: Showers/rain likely with a few downpours around, potentially as early as the morning commute. Highs in the low 60s.
Looking Ahead
Saturday: Showers likely with the best chance in the morning. Highs in the low 60s.
Sunday: Slight chance of showers and blustery. Gusts could be as high as 40+ mph. Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the 50s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.