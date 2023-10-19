Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Pick of the week before storms return heading into the weekend

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

Today: Pick of the Week: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and milder with highs in the mid to upper 60s... perhaps 70° inland.

Tonight: More clouds with showers near daybreak.

Tomorrow: Showers/rain likely with a few downpours around, potentially as early as the morning commute. Highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Showers likely with the best chance in the morning. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Slight chance of showers and blustery. Gusts could be as high as 40+ mph. Highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the 50s.

First published on October 19, 2023 / 7:31 AM

