First Alert Weather: Off & on rain showers, leftover icing north

By Justin Lewis

By Justin Lewis

Alerts & advisories

Winter Weather Advisory across many of our northern/northwestern suburbs this morning for a leftover wintry mix.

Forecast

Today: A little drizzle or light rain this morning with some leftover icing north. Catching a break midday with showers/rain filling in later this afternoon and evening. Highs in the 40s.

Tonight: Periods of rain.

Tomorrow: Periods of rain. Highs in the low 50s.

Looking ahead

Friday: Early showers and rather mild. Highs in the 50s... 60+° possible south.

Saturday: Partly sunny and still above normal with highs around 50.

Sunday: Rain likely with mixing possible. Highs in the 40s.

First published on January 24, 2024 / 9:03 AM EST

