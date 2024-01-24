First Alert Weather: Off & on rain showers, leftover icing north
Alerts & advisories
Winter Weather Advisory across many of our northern/northwestern suburbs this morning for a leftover wintry mix.
Forecast
Today: A little drizzle or light rain this morning with some leftover icing north. Catching a break midday with showers/rain filling in later this afternoon and evening. Highs in the 40s.
Tonight: Periods of rain.
Tomorrow: Periods of rain. Highs in the low 50s.
Looking ahead
Friday: Early showers and rather mild. Highs in the 50s... 60+° possible south.
Saturday: Partly sunny and still above normal with highs around 50.
Sunday: Rain likely with mixing possible. Highs in the 40s.
