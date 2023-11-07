First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny, mild afternoon with highs approaching 70
Forecast
Today (Election Day): Decreasing clouds; brighter and milder this afternoon. Highs in the 60s... 70° possible S&W.
Tonight: Clear and much colder. Wind chills falling into the 30s.
Tomorrow: Sun mixing with clouds and brisk. Highs in the low 50s.
Looking Ahead
Thursday: Showers, especially in the morning. Highs in the 50s.
Friday: Chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.
Saturday (Veterans Day): Chilly and breezy. Highs in the 50s with wind chills in the 40s.
