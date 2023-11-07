First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny, mild afternoon with highs approaching 70

First Alert Weather: Warming back up

Forecast

CBS New York

Today (Election Day): Decreasing clouds; brighter and milder this afternoon. Highs in the 60s... 70° possible S&W.

Tonight: Clear and much colder. Wind chills falling into the 30s.

Tomorrow: Sun mixing with clouds and brisk. Highs in the low 50s.

Looking Ahead

Thursday: Showers, especially in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

Friday: Chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday (Veterans Day): Chilly and breezy. Highs in the 50s with wind chills in the 40s.