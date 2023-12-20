Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny but still cold, with highs in 40s

By Justin Lewis

Forecast

Today: Cold morning with widespread wind chills in the 20s and teens. Mostly sunny, brisk and not as windy. Highs in the 40s.

Tonight: Still cold. Feels like the 20s.

Tomorrow: Brisk breeze. Highs in the 40s, but feels like the 30s. Winter solstice at 10:27 PM.

Looking Ahead

Friday: Sunny and cold. Highs around 40.

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a late chance of showers. Highs in the 40s.

Sunday: Decreasing clouds. Highs near 50.

