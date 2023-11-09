Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Morning rain chances, highs around 60

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Chance of showers
First Alert Weather: Chance of showers 02:06

Forecast

fa-today-right-92.png
CBS New York

Today: Chilly, cloudy start to the day. Nuisance showers/drizzle possible through early this afternoon; some clearing later this afternoon. Highs around 60 with 50s north and 70° south.

Tonight: Nice evening, but clouds return overnight.

Tomorrow: Chance of showers, but mainly south of the city. Cooler with highs in the 50s.

Looking ahead

fa-7-day-2023-11-09t072236-683.png
CBS New York

Saturday (Veterans Day): Mostly sunny, chilly and breezy. Highs around 50 with wind chills in the 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and even colder. Highs in the 40s.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny and still chilly. Highs in the upper 40s.

First published on November 9, 2023 / 7:24 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.