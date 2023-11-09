First Alert Weather: Morning rain chances, highs around 60
Forecast
Today: Chilly, cloudy start to the day. Nuisance showers/drizzle possible through early this afternoon; some clearing later this afternoon. Highs around 60 with 50s north and 70° south.
Tonight: Nice evening, but clouds return overnight.
Tomorrow: Chance of showers, but mainly south of the city. Cooler with highs in the 50s.
Looking ahead
Saturday (Veterans Day): Mostly sunny, chilly and breezy. Highs around 50 with wind chills in the 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and even colder. Highs in the 40s.
Monday: Mostly to partly sunny and still chilly. Highs in the upper 40s.
