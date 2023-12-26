First Alert Weather: Morning fog and mild temperatures; Yellow Alert on Wednesday

First Alert Weather: Foggy start, then mild temperatures

Alerts

Advisory: Dense Fog Advisory continues until 10 AM for areas of dense fog around the area

Dense Fog Advisory continues until 10 AM for areas of dense fog around the area Alert: Yellow Alert Wed. afternoon/evening for some pockets of heavy rain that could cause some localized flooding

Forecast

Today: AM clouds/fog, then mostly cloudy rest of the day. Highs around 50.

Tonight: Cloudy, areas of fog develop again. Risk of some showers, mainly late (after midnight). Lows in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow: Showers move in by midday, then steadiest rain in the PM. Some heavy bouts possible, esp. evening. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

Looking ahead

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a lingering risk of some spotty showers. Highs in the low/mid 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, still a shower or two around. Highs in the mid/upper 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, more seasonable. Highs in the low 40s.