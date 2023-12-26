First Alert Weather: Morning fog and mild temperatures; Yellow Alert on Wednesday
Alerts
- Advisory: Dense Fog Advisory continues until 10 AM for areas of dense fog around the area
- Alert: Yellow Alert Wed. afternoon/evening for some pockets of heavy rain that could cause some localized flooding
Forecast
Today: AM clouds/fog, then mostly cloudy rest of the day. Highs around 50.
Tonight: Cloudy, areas of fog develop again. Risk of some showers, mainly late (after midnight). Lows in the mid 40s.
Tomorrow: Showers move in by midday, then steadiest rain in the PM. Some heavy bouts possible, esp. evening. Highs in the low/mid 50s.
Looking ahead
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a lingering risk of some spotty showers. Highs in the low/mid 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, still a shower or two around. Highs in the mid/upper 40s
Saturday: Partly sunny, more seasonable. Highs in the low 40s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.