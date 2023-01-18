Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures Wednesday; Yellow Alert for Thursday

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures return
First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures return 02:41

Alert: Yellow Alert tomorrow for light to moderate rain that could slow down travel.

Forecast: Today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy and even milder with highs in the low 50s... feeling like March. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and chilly with lows in the 30s. 

Rain eases in tomorrow morning and will be light to moderate throughout the day before wrapping up tomorrow evening. When all is said and done, .5 - 1.0" of rainfall is expected with just some ponding on the roadways.

Looking Ahead: There's a low-end chance of showers on Friday with highs in the upper 40s. As for this weekend, it will be mainly dry with some rain possible late in the day on Sunday. Temperature-wise, it will be a little colder with highs in the 40s.

