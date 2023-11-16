First Alert Weather: Mild and mostly sunny, with highs in low 60s
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the low 60s.
Tonight: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows around 50 in the city with 40s and 30s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny and rather mild with a stray PM shower. Highs in the 60s.
Looking ahead
Saturday: Morning showers, then blustery with winds gusting 25-35 mph. Highs in the 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs near 50.
Monday: Calmer, but colder. Highs in the 40s.
Heads up: Yellow Alert Tuesday PM into Wednesday AM due to the potential for rain and gusty winds during a very busy travel period.
