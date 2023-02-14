First Alert Weather: Lovely Valentine's Day

Alert: Yellow Alert for Thursday PM into Friday AM for some rain, which could be moderate to heavy at times.

Forecast: Today (Valentine's Day) will be sunny and mild with highs in the low to mid 50s. Clouds fill in tonight with temps only falling into the 40s and 30s.

As for tomorrow, we'll see some stray showers in the morning followed by sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s... feels like April.

Looking Ahead: Thursday gets off to a dry start with showers later in the afternoon and evening... highs in the low 60s again. As for Friday, expect morning rain and falling temperatures... feels like the 20s by the evening.