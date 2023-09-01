First Alert Weather: Lots of sunshine, low humidity; Temps climb for Labor Day weekend

It was a cool start to the day, with widespread 50s, and even some 40s. 61 was the official low in Central Park, which was the lowest temp since 6/22. Temps will rebound very nicely today, as highs will range into the mid to upper 70s. Lots of sunshine and low humidity will be in place, making for a simply stunning afternoon.

CBS New York

The spectacular weather will make the beach very inviting, but caution will be needed for those venturing into the water due to the high risk of rip currents and rough surf associated with the tropical triplets: Idalia, Franklin, and Jose swirling in the Atlantic. Waves may reach up to 6 feet at times.

For tonight, skies remain clear, and the winds will be light. Another cool night is in store, just not as cool as last night. Lows will range from 64 in the city to the upper 40s in our usual cold spots. Most of the suburbs will bottom out in the 50s though.

Saturday looks to be nearly identical to today, with the only difference being a few more clouds in the late afternoon, and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

This starts a trend a rising temperatures that will extend through the holiday weekend. Labor Day is looking hot with a high of 91. The risk of rip currents will gradually come down by Monday.