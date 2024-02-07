First Alert Weather: Less windy, temperatures start to soar into 50s for rest of week

First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to soar

First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to soar

First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to soar

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Another cold morning with wind chills in the 20s and teens. Sunny and a little milder than yesterday with highs in the mid 40s.

Tonight: Cold and calm. Lows in the 30s and 20s again.

Tomorrow (Pick of the Week): Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and even milder with highs around 50. Feels like March.

Looking ahead

CBS New York

Friday: Partly sunny with a stray shower. Still mild with highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Chance of showers and rather mild. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60 with a couple records in jeopardy.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Still mild with highs in the 50s.