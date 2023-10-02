First Alert Weather: Hazy sunshine to kick off nice start to the work week
Forecast
Today: Cool, comfortable morning... 60s and 50s. Hazy sunshine (Canadian wildfires) and warm this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. The AQI (Air Quality Index) is 55, which is moderate.
Tonight: Cool and comfortable again... 60s and 50s.
Tomorrow: Sunny and warm with highs around 80.
Looking Ahead
Wednesday: Sunny and warm again with highs near 80.
Thursday: Sun and clouds with highs in the 70s.
Friday: Chance of showers. Highs around 70.
