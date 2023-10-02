Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Hazy sunshine to kick off nice start to the work week

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns for start of week
First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns for start of week 02:10

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Cool, comfortable morning... 60s and 50s. Hazy sunshine (Canadian wildfires) and warm this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. The AQI (Air Quality Index) is 55, which is moderate.

Tonight: Cool and comfortable again... 60s and 50s.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm with highs around 80.

Looking Ahead

CBS New York

Wednesday: Sunny and warm again with highs near 80.

Thursday: Sun and clouds with highs in the 70s.

Friday: Chance of showers. Highs around 70.

October 2, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

