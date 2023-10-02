NYC could see hazy skies Monday as smoke from Canadian wildfires returns

NEW YORK -- New York City is expected to see hazy conditions Monday, as smoke from the Canadian wildfires returns to our skies.

The mayor's office issued a warning about smoke at high altitudes.

We're monitoring wildfire smoke from Canada that may pass through the Tri-state area tomorrow.



Smoke at high altitudes may be visible.



Visit https://t.co/pSYTK4GrqE to sign up for @NotifyNYC alerts about air quality in your area, and follow this thread for more information. pic.twitter.com/LPFPzidqhN — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) October 1, 2023

The Air Quality Index will be around 55, which may be a risk to people who are sensitive to air pollution.

"While we continue to actively monitor potential air quality concerns for Monday morning, currently, the impacts are projected to be mild, though New Yorkers will likely see hazy skies in the morning," Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. "Throughout the day tomorrow, New Yorkers should listen to their bodies, especially if they have any preexisting health conditions and take any necessary precautions to ensure they stay safe. We will continue to update New Yorkers as forecasts solidify."