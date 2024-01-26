Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Fog and rain to start, followed by cool afternoon

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Still rainy, slightly cooler
First Alert Weather: Still rainy, slightly cooler 04:36

Alerts & advisories

CBS New York

Dense Fog Advisory for Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties in New Jersey until 10 AM.

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Cooler start to the day with areas of fog and showers this morning. Drying out this afternoon and not as mild with highs in the upper 40s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s with 30s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, but still above normal with highs in the upper 40s.

Looking ahead

CBS New York

Sunday: Periods of rain with mixing/snow likely N&W. Colder with highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Chance of leftover rain/snow in the morning. Highs in the 30s.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 8:32 AM EST

