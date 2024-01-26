First Alert Weather: Fog and rain to start, followed by cool afternoon
Alerts & advisories
Dense Fog Advisory for Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties in New Jersey until 10 AM.
Forecast
Today: Cooler start to the day with areas of fog and showers this morning. Drying out this afternoon and not as mild with highs in the upper 40s.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s with 30s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, but still above normal with highs in the upper 40s.
Looking ahead
Sunday: Periods of rain with mixing/snow likely N&W. Colder with highs in the low 40s.
Monday: Chance of leftover rain/snow in the morning. Highs in the 30s.
