First Alert Weather: Finally, a nice summer weekend

We finally have a nice summer weekend across the area. In fact, it's likely the best one since Memorial Day Weekend.

We had a dry one in early June, but of course the Canadian wildfire smoke was starting to drift in by then.

None of that Saturday. Expect bright skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Last evening's front is ushering in a brief reprieve from the oppressive humidity, so it'll feel much better outside.

Beach, mountains, wherever you're headed... you're in good shape.

Tonight will be a quiet and seasonably cool night with lows back into the 60s. Even some 50s to the north and west by dawn.

As for Sunday, it looks like another nice one with mostly sunny skies and temps climbing into the upper 80s to around 90 for inland NJ. A true summer classic! And with humidity still low, it won't feel much warmer than the actual temp.

Heading into the next week, the risk for a few showers and t'storms returns, but it looks scattered as of now, so no day will be a loss. The bigger change will be the return of the heat and humidity with temps getting back into the 90s by late week.