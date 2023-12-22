Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Feeling cold for 1st full day of winter

First Alert Weather: Frigid Friday
First Alert Weather: Frigid Friday 01:51

Forecast

Today: First full day of winter. Mix of sun and clouds, cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, not quite as frigid. Temps fall into the 20s in the suburbs, low 30s in the city.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, seasonable. Late night sprinkle in spots. Highs in the 40s.

Looking ahead

Sunday (Christmas Eve): Early morning isolated shower, otherwise, mostly cloudy and milder. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Monday (Christmas Day): Partly sunny and mild. Highs around 50.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some showers arriving for the afternoon/evening. Very mild. Highs in the 50s.

