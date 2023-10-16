First Alert Weather: Cooler start with highs around 60 and chance of showers

First Alert Weather: Showers to start the week

Forecast

Today: Iso'd shower, chilly this morning. Spotty showers and cool this afternoon. Highs around 60.

Tonight: Leftover shower, chilly. Lows around 50 in the city with 40s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow: Stray showers, cool again. Highs around 60.

Looking Ahead

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Pick of the Week: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.