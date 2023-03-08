First Alert Weather: Cool, crisp and windy Wednesday; Yellow alert for Friday

Alert(s): Yellow Alert issued for late Friday through early Saturday morning for a mix of rain and snow around the area with light snow accumulations expected N&W.

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and blustery with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and breezy with wind chills falling into the 20s.

As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny with a leftover breeze and highs in the upper 40s.

Looking Ahead: On Friday we'll see increasing clouds with snow/rain developing late in the day and lingering into at least early Saturday morning.

Little or no snowfall is expected S&E, but several inches of snow are possible N&W.

As for Sunday, it looks like the better half of the weekend with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s.