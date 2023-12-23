First Alert Weather: Cool and crisp, with possible spot showers Saturday

CBS2

Saturday started with a cold morning, and with a few scattered flurries across the area.

The rest of Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies, and a spotty rain or snow shower is possible at any time. Temperatures will rebound into the mid and upper 40s.

Either way, Saturday is much more tranquil compared to this date last year, when an arctic front brought hazardous conditions to the area and a 50-degree temperature drop within just 10 hours.

Saturday night, the threat of spotty showers will continue. Watch out for slick spots north and west, as those areas could see some mixed precipitation. Only minor accumulations, if any, are anticipated. Lows will mainly be in the 30s.

Christmas Eve looks very similar to today, with mostly cloudy skies, and an ongoing slight chance of showers. Temperatures will warm even further though, reaching the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

And for Christmas Day itself, no weather concerns are expected. Just sunshine and highs in the low 50s.