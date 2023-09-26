First Alert Weather: Cool and breezy with lingering rain showers before skies clear Wednesday
Advisories
- Coastal Flood Advisory along much of the coastline from 2PM until midnight for minor flooding
- High rip current risk along NJ and south facing NY beaches
Forecast
Today: Breezy with lingering areas of light rain/drizzle. Highs in the low 60s.
Tonight: Clearing and cooler... 50s and 40s.
Tomorrow: Chilly start to the day, but brighter. Highs in the mid 60s.
Looking Ahead
Thursday: Partly sunny, PM shower chance. Highs in the 60s.
Friday: Chance of drizzle/showers. Highs in the 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
