First Alert Weather: Cool and breezy with lingering rain showers before skies clear Wednesday

By Justin Lewis

First Alert Weather: One more day of rain
First Alert Weather: One more day of rain 01:51
Advisories

  • Coastal Flood Advisory along much of the coastline from 2PM until midnight for minor flooding
  • High rip current risk along NJ and south facing NY beaches
Forecast

Today: Breezy with lingering areas of light rain/drizzle. Highs in the low 60s.

Tonight: Clearing and cooler... 50s and 40s.

Tomorrow: Chilly start to the day, but brighter. Highs in the mid 60s.

Looking Ahead

Thursday: Partly sunny, PM shower chance. Highs in the 60s.

Friday: Chance of drizzle/showers. Highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs near 70. 

First published on September 26, 2023 / 8:12 AM

