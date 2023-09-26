First Alert Weather: Cool and breezy with lingering rain showers before skies clear Wednesday

First Alert Weather: One more day of rain

Advisories

Coastal Flood Advisory along much of the coastline from 2PM until midnight for minor flooding

High rip current risk along NJ and south facing NY beaches

Forecast



Today: Breezy with lingering areas of light rain/drizzle. Highs in the low 60s.

Tonight: Clearing and cooler... 50s and 40s.

Tomorrow: Chilly start to the day, but brighter. Highs in the mid 60s.

Looking Ahead



Thursday: Partly sunny, PM shower chance. Highs in the 60s.

Friday: Chance of drizzle/showers. Highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs near 70.