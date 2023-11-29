Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Coldest morning so far this season; Feels-like temps stuck in 20s

By Justin Lewis

First Alert Weather: Another cold one
First Alert Weather: Another cold one 02:17

Forecast

Today: Coldest morning since last February; widespread wind chills in the teens and low 20s. Still cold this afternoon, but not as windy. Feels like the 20s to around 30°.

Tonight: Still cold. Feels like the 20s and teens.

Tomorrow: Milder sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s.

Looking Ahead

Friday: Some rain fills in, but mainly in the PM. Highs around 50.

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Highs around 50.

Sunday: Chance of rain. Highs around 50.

First published on November 29, 2023 / 7:42 AM EST

