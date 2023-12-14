First Alert Weather: Cold start, afternoon highs around 40; Yellow Alert for Sunday night into Monday

First Alert Weather: Sunny but even colder

Alerts

Yellow Alert for Sunday night into Monday due to a coastal storm that could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Forecast

Today: Coldest morning of the week with feels like temps in the 20s. A sunny, but colder day with highs only around 40 and wind chills in the 30s.

Tonight: Still cold with wind chills in the 20s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and 10-15° milder with highs in the low 50s.

Looking Ahead

Saturday: The better half of the weekend: Mild again with highs in the low 50s.

Sunday: PM rain likely. Highs around 50.

Monday (Yellow Alert): Rain and gusty winds, but mainly in the AM. Highs in the 50s.