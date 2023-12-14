First Alert Weather: Cold start, afternoon highs around 40; Yellow Alert for Sunday night into Monday
Alerts
Yellow Alert for Sunday night into Monday due to a coastal storm that could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds.
Forecast
Today: Coldest morning of the week with feels like temps in the 20s. A sunny, but colder day with highs only around 40 and wind chills in the 30s.
Tonight: Still cold with wind chills in the 20s.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and 10-15° milder with highs in the low 50s.
Looking Ahead
Saturday: The better half of the weekend: Mild again with highs in the low 50s.
Sunday: PM rain likely. Highs around 50.
Monday (Yellow Alert): Rain and gusty winds, but mainly in the AM. Highs in the 50s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.