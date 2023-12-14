Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Cold start, afternoon highs around 40; Yellow Alert for Sunday night into Monday

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Sunny but even colder
First Alert Weather: Sunny but even colder 02:14

Alerts

fa-yellow-alert-21.png
CBS New York

Yellow Alert for Sunday night into Monday due to a coastal storm that could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Forecast

jl-fa-normal-temperature-5.png
CBS New York

Today: Coldest morning of the week with feels like temps in the 20s. A sunny, but colder day with highs only around 40 and wind chills in the 30s.

Tonight: Still cold with wind chills in the 20s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and 10-15° milder with highs in the low 50s.

Looking Ahead

fa-7-day-2023-12-14t065403-588.png
CBS New York

Saturday: The better half of the weekend: Mild again with highs in the low 50s.

Sunday: PM rain likely. Highs around 50.

Monday (Yellow Alert): Rain and gusty winds, but mainly in the AM. Highs in the 50s.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 6:55 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.