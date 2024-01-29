First Alert Weather: Cold and cloudy, wind chills in the 30s
Forecast
Today: Leftover rain/snow showers early this morning. Mostly cloudy, blustery and cold with wind chills in the 30s.
Tonight: Some lingering clouds. Feels like the 20s.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Feels like the 30s.
Looking ahead
Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and still cold. Highs in the upper 30s.
Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and milder. Highs in the 40s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the 40s.
