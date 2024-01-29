First Alert Weather: Cold and cloudy, wind chills in the 30s

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert wraps up this morning

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert wraps up this morning

Forecast

Today: Leftover rain/snow showers early this morning. Mostly cloudy, blustery and cold with wind chills in the 30s.

Tonight: Some lingering clouds. Feels like the 20s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Feels like the 30s.

Looking ahead

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and still cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and milder. Highs in the 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the 40s.