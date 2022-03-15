First Alert Weather: Climate Prediction Center offers preview of spring

NEW YORK - Tuesday brought us a gorgeous winter morning that feels nothing like it.

"I love it. I love it. The other day it looked nice when I went out and it just slammed we with cold wind," a woman named Norah told CBS2's Vanessa Murdock.

The sun didn't deceive Tuesday. Temperatures were already above seasonable before the noon hour, making it a perfect morning for Norah and her pup Ramona to enjoy together in stride.

"I think we've earned some nice weather," Norah said.

"How are you going to enjoy this stretch of warmth and sun?" Murdock asked.

"Getting out as much as possible, biking everywhere, walking my dog, going for a run, seeing friends outside," Norah said.

Despite being at work, Andy Paulino said he's excited for to feel the warmth of the late winter sun on his face.

"Sun helps a lot, gets you motivated to get to work and gets you going," Paulino said.

If warmer, brighter weather brings outs good vibes for you, the Climate Prediction Center's three month outlook bares good news. The March–May signal for precipitation suggests near normal levels of rainfall, while temperatures for much of the U.S. will be above normal – including right here in the Tri-State Area.

"It's about time we get some sunny weather," said Battery Park City resident Richard Caraballo.

He says grey and gloomy loomed far too often this winter. Now, with mask mandates lifted?

"A lot of us feel liberated that we can see other peoples faces," he said. "This is what New York should look like every day, so that all New Yorkers come out and celebrate."