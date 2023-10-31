First Alert Weather: Chilly trick-or-treat conditions this Halloween
Forecast
Today (Halloween): Mostly to partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the evening. Colder with highs only around 50... feels like the 40s.
Tonight: Chance of rain, especially S&E. Cold with wind chills falling into the 30s.
Tomorrow: Chance of showers; chance of snow showers north. Cold with wind chills in the 40s.
Looking ahead
Thursday: Sunny and chilly with highs around 50 and wind chills in the 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and even milder. Highs around 60.
