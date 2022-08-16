Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's Tuesday 8/16 forecast

First Alert Weather: Tuesday morning 8/16 CBS2 weather headlines
First Alert Weather: Tuesday morning 8/16 CBS2 weather headlines 02:30

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Today will be partly sunny, warm, and a bit breezy at times with highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with temps falling into the mid 60s around the city and 50s for the NW 'burbs. There's a slight chance of a shower creeping in N&E overnight, but most of the activity will remain out of our area. 

As for tomorrow, expect another mix of sun and clouds with about a 20% chance of a spotty shower in spots. Highs will be around 80.

Looking Ahead: After some early morning clouds, Thursday is looking nice with mostly sunny skies and warmer temps in the mid 80s. It's even warmer and feeling more like summer again by Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity comes up some, but still stays well below oppressive levels. 

Unfortunately, we really could use some rain as parts of the area are now classified as being in severe drought. Central Park is running about 3" below normal for the season while places like Newark have a deficit of over 7" right now.

