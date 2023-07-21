First Alert Weather: Red Alert issued due to storms Friday

The CBS New York First Alert Weather Team is issuing a Red Alert for Friday due to storms across the area.

There will be a first round of rain/storms for the morning commute that may pack a punch, especially to the west. The line will move through west to east during the early morning hours -- approximately 3 a.m. far north and west and closer to 5-7 a.m. for the city.

The most likely scenario as it makes its way to our region from Pennsylvania is a gradual weakening as it swings across, with the greatest risk of strong winds and the heaviest rain west of the city. The biggest threat is more downpours leading to poor drainage, flooding and isolated damaging winds. A brief, isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

The first line moves through by mid-morning, then midday through the afternoon is a bit more uncertain. There should be some more scattered pop-ups the develop ahead of the final cold front and, if there's enough instability, some more strong to severe storms are possible with damaging winds and heavy rain as the main risks.

The Red Alert will be in effect at least through the morning, so plan on a slower commute.

