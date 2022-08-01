First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/1 Monday forecast

Forecast: Early showers give way to some leftover drizzle this morning. Then for the remainder of the day, we'll see clouds give way to breaks of sun, especially late this afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s. We'll see partial clearing tonight with humid conditions still in place. Temps will only fall into the 70s and 60s.

As for tomorrow, it will be hot and humid with isolated showers/rumbles in the afternoon. Expect highs closer to 90.

Looking Ahead: It will remain hot on Wednesday, but a little less humid. Expect highs around 90 again. Then temperatures spike on Thursday with highs in the mid 90s and feels like temps closer to 100.

As for Friday, it will be hot and sticky with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.