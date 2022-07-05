First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/5 Tuesday forecast

Forecast: We'll see increasing clouds today with scattered showers this afternoon and a few thunderstorms late this afternoon into the evening. Most of the thunderstorms should be non-severe, although isolated severe thunderstorms can't be ruled out. Things will quiet down overnight with temps only falling into the 70s and 60s around the area.

CBS2

As for tomorrow, it's an overall better day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: A chance of showers/thunderstorms returns on Thursday with the potential for this activity to lingering into Friday.

CBS2

As of now, the weekend looks good with lots of sunshine and highs in the 80s.