First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/9 Monday forecast
Forecast: Tonight will be clear and cool with temps falling into the 40s again with even some 30s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be sunny with highs approaching 70.
Looking ahead: Wednesday we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs close to 70.
Thursday's looking like a partly sunny day with highs in the 70s again.
As or Friday, it will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s.
