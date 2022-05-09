First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/9 Monday forecast

First Alert Weather: Temps on the rise

First Alert Weather: Temps on the rise

First Alert Weather: Temps on the rise

Forecast: Tonight will be clear and cool with temps falling into the 40s again with even some 30s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be sunny with highs approaching 70.

CBS2

Looking ahead: Wednesday we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs close to 70.

CBS2

Thursday's looking like a partly sunny day with highs in the 70s again.

CBS2

As or Friday, it will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s.