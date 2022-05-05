Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/5 Thursday forecast

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Pick of the week 02:52

Forecast: Today's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Clouds make a comeback tonight, but it should remain dry. 

skycast-today-rt-new-7.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will become more unsettled with rain/showers developing. It won't be quite as warm either with highs around 60.

jl-futurecast-ibm-graf-4k.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Rain will continue to push through the area tomorrow night through Saturday with pockets of moderate to heavy rain at times. All the while, our winds will ramp up, so it will become a little gusty out there. In addition to this, some minor coastal flooding is possible. And when all is said and done, 1-2" of rainfall is expected, but only nuisance flooding is expected at this time. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-10.png
CBS2

As for Mother's Day, there's a slight chance of showers with breezy conditions and highs in the low 60s.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 5, 2022 / 7:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.