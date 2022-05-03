Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/3 Tuesday forecast

First Alert Weather: Calm before the storm tonight 02:44

Forecast: Today we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 60s. Showers are back in the mix tonight (mainly after midnight) through at least tomorrow morning with perhaps some downpours/rumbles here and there.

1-3.png
CBS2

 Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 60s again.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-8.png
CBS2

 
Looking Ahead: Thursday's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70. 

jl-pick-of-the-week-1.png
CBS2

Clouds make a comeback on Friday with showers likely developing the second half of the day. It won't be quite as warm with highs in the 60s.

First published on May 3, 2022 / 7:27 AM

