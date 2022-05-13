Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/13 Friday forecast

Forecast: Today starts off cloudy/foggy with patchy drizzle and a stray shower. For this afternoon, we'll see clouds give way to a few peeks of sun with just a stray shower here and there. Highs will be right around 70. Fog redevelops tonight along with some patchy drizzle. 

As for tomorrow, we'll start off with clouds/fog once again and we'll have to leave in at least a chance of showers, especially into the afternoon. Expect highs in the low 70s.

Looking ahead: Sunday we'll have to leave in a chance of showers/rumbles in the afternoon, but we should see more sunshine. It will be a bit warmer, too, with highs well into the 70s with even some 80s inland. 

As for Monday, it looks like we've got a pretty good shot at some showers with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

