First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/12 Thursday forecast

Forecast: Today will start off cloudy with patchy drizzle, then we'll see breaks of sun into the afternoon. Expect highs in the low 70s. Clouds linger or redevelop tonight with some patchy drizzle and perhaps a daybreak shower S&E.

As for tomorrow, a few showers pass through mainly in the morning, then we'll see a few peeks of sun in the afternoon. Expect highs around 70.

Looking ahead: Showers are likely on Saturday with highs in the low 70s.

As for Sunday, it doesn't look quite as active, but we'll have to leave in a chance of showers/rumbles with highs in the 70s.