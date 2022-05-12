Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/12 Thursday forecast

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Cooling off
First Alert Weather: Cooling off 02:24

Forecast: Today will start off cloudy with patchy drizzle, then we'll see breaks of sun into the afternoon. Expect highs in the low 70s. Clouds linger or redevelop tonight with some patchy drizzle and perhaps a daybreak shower S&E. 

tri-state-travel-1.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, a few showers pass through mainly in the morning, then we'll see a few peeks of sun in the afternoon. Expect highs around 70.

jl-bar-graph-precipitation-chances-2.png
CBS2

Looking ahead: Showers are likely on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive.png
CBS2

As for Sunday, it doesn't look quite as active, but we'll have to leave in a chance of showers/rumbles with highs in the 70s.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 12, 2022 / 7:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.