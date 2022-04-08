Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/8 Opening Day forecast

Forecast: Today's a much better day with more breaks of sun and temperatures running about 10 degrees warmer (low 60s). Iso'd to sct'd showers are back in the mix tonight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. 

As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with sct'd showers still in the mix. It will be a touch cooler, too, with highs in the 50s.

Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly sunny with just some stray showers out there and highs in the 50s. 

A warming trend is in store for the start of next week with highs around 60 on Monday and around 70 by Tuesday.

